Foreign institutional investors purchases Indian shares worth Rs 13,631 crore

Mumbai: Both Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ended the current week as net buyers. As per data, FIIs offloaded nearly Rs 309 crore in Indian equities on Friday, June 9.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Indian shares worth 13,631.62 crore on Friday. They also sold Indian shares worth Rs 13,940.59 crore. . Hence, the outflow was at Rs 308.97 crore.

Meanwhile, DIIs buying value was at Rs 6,234.12 crore and selling value at Rs 4,988.61 crore. Thus the inflow was at Rs 1,245.51 crore.

Overall, in the current week, FIIs have invested Rs 970.73 crore in Indian equities. DIIs invested of Rs1939.76 crore. So far, in June, DIIs inflow is around Rs 3,010.54 crore, while FIIs are also net buyers but with a meager Rs 240.78 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.