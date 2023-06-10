Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar launched biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the biannual Integrated Water Resources Action Plan (2023-25) on Friday, guaranteeing that future generations have access to clean and safe water, according to an official release. The plan aims to address the twin challenges of water scarcity and flooding. I am confident that the action plan will serve as a roadmap to achieve the state’s water saving and management targets, Khattar stated on the occasion. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal was also present.

According to Khattar, the state’s entire water availability is 20,93,598 crore litres, whereas the overall water demand is 34,96,276 crore litres. All water-related Departments have come forward and taken the responsibility to conserve water through various demand and supply side interventions, which would save around 6.97 lakh crore litres of water in the next two years, Khattar was cited as saying in the statement. Agriculture and horticultural sectors utilise the most water. He stated that ongoing efforts are required to reduce water use through the use of water conservation technologies. Agriculture Department has incorporated a variety of measures in the action plan. Crop diversification will cover 3.14 lakh acres of land, saving 1.05 lakh crore litres of water.