Here is full list of parking charges in UAE Airports

Jun 10, 2023, 04:07 pm IST

Dubai: Airports in the UAE offer long-term parking options for passengers. Passengers travelling from these airports can leave their vehicles at the airport for an extended period.

Here’s all you need to know about various parking fees at the airports:

DXB parking charges:

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.

Terminal 1:

The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.

Duration         Price at Car Park A – Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal)          Duration         Price at Car Park B – Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes       Dh5     1 hour Dh25

15 minutes     Dh15   2 hours           Dh30

30 minutes     Dh30   3 hours           Dh35

2 hours           Dh40   4 hours           Dh45

3 hours           Dh55   24 hours         Dh85

4 hours           Dh65   Each additional day   Dh75

24 hours         Dh125

Each additional day   Dh100

Terminal 2

Duration         Price at Car Park A – Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal)          Price at Car Park B – Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)

1 hour Dh30   Dh15

2 hours           Dh40   Dh20

3 hours           Dh55   Dh25

4 hours           Dh65   Dh30

24 hours         Dh125            Dh70

Each additional day   Dh100            Dh50

Terminal 3

Duration         Price at all levels(2-3 mins walk to terminal)

5 minutes       Dh5

15 minutes     Dh15

30 minutes     Dh30

2 hours           Dh40

3 hours           Dh55

4 hours           Dh65

24 hours         Dh125

Each additional day   Dh100

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is the only major airport in the UAE that offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.

AUH parking charges:

The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.

Duration         T1 and T3       T2 and Garden Parking

30 minutes     Dh10   Dh5

60 minutes     Dh20   Dh10

Each additional hour Dh10   Dh5

24 hours         Dh240            Dh120

SHJ parking charges:

Duration         Short term parking (Arrival and Departure)

1 hour Dh16

2 hours           Dh27

3 hours           Dh37

4 hours           Dh48

Each additional hour Dh11

Duration         Long term parking

24 hours         Dh95

Day 2 onwards or part thereof        Dh95 per day

Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty)      Dh2,000

Lost ticket charges    Dh200 in addition to parking fee

