In J-K’s Samba, rusted landmine destroyed close to the international boundary

On Saturday, a corroded landmine near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba area was deactivated, according to police authorities. The landmine, which officials suspect was put over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration barrier system, was discovered by a farmer near Poolpur post near Basantar.

According to them, the army was notified, and the landmine was later eliminated in a controlled explosion by bomb disposal experts. Meanwhile, authorities confiscated a plane-shaped Pakistani balloon near the international border in the Kathua district. The white and black balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) insignia landed on this side from across the border.