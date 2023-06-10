Inauguration of Loka Kerala Sabha sparks off in New York

The highly anticipated Loka Kerala Sabha’s zonal meet has commenced in New York, marking the beginning of a series of events. On the first day, delegates registered and enjoyed a friendly gathering, setting a positive tone for the program.

Scheduled for Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the general assembly of Loka Kerala Sabha at the iconic New York Times Square. The event aims to bring together 250 delegates from various countries, and their registration process started on Friday afternoon.

During the friendly gathering, Norka Roots Vice Chairman P Sriramakrishnan inaugurated the proceedings, accompanied by Chief Secretary VP Joy, Special Officer Venu Rajamani, and other speakers. Cultural programs added to the festive atmosphere of the event.

Notable figures like Speaker AN Shamseer, Fokana President Dr Babu Stephen (the diamond sponsor), and Norka Roots Director and Chief Coordinator of the Regional Conference Dr M Anirudhan are also scheduled to address the ‘Pravasi Sangamam’ or the general assembly on June 11 from 6 to 7.30 pm US time.

To reach a wider audience, the organizers plan to live stream the Chief Minister’s speech through a dedicated YouTube channel. Chairman of the organizing committee, K G Manmadhan Nair, expressed his optimism regarding the completion of all preparations for the event and expressed hope that the smoke pollution in New York would ease before the public meeting.