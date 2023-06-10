Itel launches new budget-smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Itel has launched its new budget-smartphone named ‘Itel S23’ in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Itel S23 is priced at Rs. 8,799 and it will go on sale exclusively via Amazon starting June 14. The pricing of the 4GB + 128GB variant is yet to be revealed by the company, and the handset is confirmed to be available for purchase via retail outlets. The Itel S23 is offered in Mystery White and Starry Black colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Itel S23 runs on Android 12 and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The new smartphone has a colour-changing panel that will change the white shade of the exterior to pink while exposed to sunlight or UV light. The device is powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Itel S23 sports an dual rear camera setup with LED flash that includes a 50-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. The Itel S23 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.