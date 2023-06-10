Lexus unveils 2024 GX SUV: Details

Mumbai: Japanese luxury automaker Lexus unveiled its 2024 GX SUV. The SUV will be manufactured in Japan’s Tahara plant and is set to be available for sale in early 2024. The SUV will be offered in six versions, including the new Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades.

The new GX comes with a Head-Up Display and 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display. The GX also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as a digital 12.3 Multi-Information Display.

The all-new GX offers 2 powertrain options. In the U.S., it will launch the twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The V6 produces 349 bhp power and 649 Nm of torque. A hybrid powertrain will be available in the U.S. later on.

The new SUV comes with standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, offering advanced driver support. It includes features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Road Sign Assist, and Proactive Driving Assist.