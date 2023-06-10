‘Lust Stories 2’ will air on Netflix on June 29

The second installment of Netflix’s acclaimed film anthology “Lust Stories” will be released on June 29, the streaming service said Thursday. The ensemble cast of “Lust Stories 2” includes Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma. Netflix India announced the upcoming title’s launch date on its official Twitter page, along with a scene starring Bhatia and Varma.

“This is just one notable scene from the vaults of love and lust.” “#LustStories2 premieres on Netflix on June 29, only on Netflix!” the streaming service tweeted. “Lust Stories 2” is described by Netflix as “a collection of films that shed light on relationships through the female lens of women, stringing them together thematically.” Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh directed the four shorts. The anthology’s latest edition is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn Entertainment), who also supported the first “Lust Stories” (2018).