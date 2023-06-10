Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker supports his fiancée Megan Fox at a concert in Germany

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, received support from his fiancée Megan Fox at a recent concert in Germany. The Transformers star was spotted at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Berlin on Wednesday, June 7, fueling speculation that the couple is working to rebuild their relationship.

For the occasion, Megan Fox chose an all-black ensemble, featuring a spaghetti-strap bodysuit with a deep scoop neckline and sheer lace tights. She completed her look with an oversized black leather jacket that had a red lining.

Her wavy auburn hair was styled with a middle part, and she accessorized with several pieces of gold jewelry. The low-cut top she wore revealed a tattoo beneath her collarbone in cursive writing that read ‘el pistolero,’ which translates to ‘gunman’ in Spanish, Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname. Megan Fox got this tattoo in 2020.

The timeline of Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship goes back to their engagement in January of the previous year. Rumors of a separation arose in February of this year when Megan Fox removed all photos of herself with MGK from social media and shared cryptic posts on Instagram hinting at infidelity. She also stopped wearing her engagement ring.

Fans quickly accused MGK of cheating with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. However, Megan Fox vehemently denied the rumors, stating, “There has been no third-party meddling in this relationship. This includes, but is not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

Reports suggest that Machine Gun Kelly is doing everything he can to win back his fiancée, and Megan Fox is making him work for it, according to a source. The couple is addressing their concerns and seeking couples therapy before making any long-term commitments. Wedding plans have reportedly been put on hold while they focus on saving their relationship.

It is worth noting that Megan Fox has three children from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter with Emma Cannon. MGK has previously been in relationships with model and actress Amber Rose for two months in 2015 and model Sommer Ray from March to April 2020.