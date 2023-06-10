Paris Diamond League: India’s Murali Sreeshankar secures third place

Paris: India’s Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the men’s long jump event in the Paris Diamond League on Saturday. He secured the third place with a jump of 8.09metres. Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou finished first (8.13m) and Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer finished a close second (8.11m).

Murali Sreeshankar is Commonwealth Games silver medallist. Murali Sreeshankar is the third Indian athlete to secure a top-three finish in a Diamond League meet. The first two were discuss thrower Vikas Gowda and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx quashes baseless rumour that he suffered paralysis and blindness due to a COVID-19 vaccine

In May, Murali had clinched the gold medal at the 13th International Jumping Meeting Filahtlitikos in Greece with a best jump of 8.18m.