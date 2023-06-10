Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are coming together for a feature from Apple and Skydance

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are joining forces for a collaboration on a feature film produced by Apple and Skydance.

The screenplay for the film has been written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and it was completed prior to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Goldstein and Daley will also serve as producers and directors for the project. The filmmaking duo previously worked together on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the action-comedy Game Night.

While the Apple and Skydance feature is described as an action-adventure film, specific details about the storyline are being closely guarded and have not been revealed. The production of the film, titled Mayday, will be overseen by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Ryan Reynolds, along with Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Patrick Gooing, will produce the film under their production company Maximum Effort.

Currently, Ryan Reynolds is occupied with filming Deadpool 3, a project he is actively involved in. Prior to this collaboration, Reynolds had previously partnered with Apple for the holiday film Spirited.

Overall, this upcoming collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh, and the creative teams at Apple and Skydance promises to deliver an exciting action-adventure film, although specific details about the plot remain undisclosed. With Reynolds juggling multiple projects, including his ongoing work on Deadpool 3, fans can look forward to seeing his diverse range of performances in the near future.