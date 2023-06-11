Iga Swiatek claims third French Open crown after defeating Karolina Muchova in thrilling match

Poland’s Iga Swiatek secured her fourth Grand Slam title in a thrilling final, defeating Czech player Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to claim her third French Open crown. The 22-year-old Swiatek, who has lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since becoming world number one in April last year, became the youngest woman since Monica Seles to win consecutive titles at Roland Garros.

Swiatek joined Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to triumph in their first four major finals. Despite a fast start, Swiatek praised Muchova’s performance, expressing her hope for more finals for her. Swiatek showcased her skills from the baseline, while Muchova struggled to capitalize on her opportunities.

The match had several twists, with both players fighting hard in a rollercoaster battle. Swiatek eventually prevailed, securing the victory with an emotional final set. This victory put Swiatek on par with three-time champions Serena Williams, Monica Seles, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in terms of French Open wins.