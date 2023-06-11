Foreign portfolio investors pump Rs 43,000 crore in Indian equities

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has invested Rs 43,838 crore in Indian equities in May this year. This is the highest investment by FPIs since November last year. FPIs have been buyers across sectors like financials, autos, auto components, capital goods and FMCG. They were big buyers in financials and autos. Selling was low and was seen on IT and metals.

As per the NSDL data, FPIs inflow in Indian equities comes to Rs 9,788 crore in June. In April , FPIs inflow stood at Rs 11,631 crore and Rs 7,936 crore in March. Year-to-date, FPIs are net buyers with an inflow of Rs 35,748 crore in Indian equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.