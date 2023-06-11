Apple unveils first-ever mixed-reality headset

Mumbai: International tech brand, Apple unveiled its first-ever mixed-reality headset called ‘Vision Pro’. The headset is primarily positioned as an Augmented Reality device, but it switches between AR and VR effortlessly using a dial.

Vision Pro does not come with a controller. It makes use of the wearer’s eyes and hands to navigate the interface. Users can scroll between rows of icons by simply looking at them and perform actions like tap to select and flick to scroll. It also supports voice commands from Siri and supports Bluetooth accessories that let you access content from Mac when wearing the headset.

The headset allows to use iOS applications, play games, and watch streaming content. Apple claims that the device has the ability to project 3D objects like apps and windows in the real world.