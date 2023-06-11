Authorities claim security concerns as their reason for opposing retaining Lawrence Bishnoi in Delhi jail

In order to prevent any risks to the peace and order situation in the Delhi prison, the jail administration housing Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday petitioned to a Delhi court to transfer the known criminal to Punjab’s Bathinda jail.

On Sunday, June 11, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of engaging in extortion, appeared before the court, which extended his detention by the police until June 14.

The court decided to transfer Lawrence Bishnoi to Bathinda jail following the conclusion of his police remand after taking the Delhi jail authority’s appeal into consideration. In their application, the jail administration claimed that if Bishnoi remained imprisoned in the Delhi prison, the situation regarding law and order might be compromised.

According to the report, Bishnoi was first brought into custody by Gujarat Police before being turned over to Delhi Police after being taken in detention by the NIA from Bathinda jail.

The cell supervisor declared that sending Bishoi to Bathinda was the only option because it was useless to hold him in the Mandoli jail in Delhi. Furthermore, it was asserted that Bishnoi might be in danger of losing his life because the prison held members of the warring gangs.

The court additionally requested that Bishnoi be kept safe from harm.

Lawrence Bishnoi was transferred from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail to Delhi’s Mandoli Jail last month. The state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) transported the mobster to Gujarat last month in connection with a drugs smuggling case that occurred over international borders.

Numerous cases have been filed against Bishnoi. Bishnoi reportedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the past from behind bars since his group was upset with the performer over the blackbuck slaughter case.

Last year, Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi artist, was killed in an assault for which Lawrence Bishnoi took credit.

Operating out of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, Bishnoi and his gang, which includes experienced snipers, have a global network. The Bishnoi gang is notorious for demanding money from the liquor mafia, Punjabi musicians, and other powerful individuals.