BenQ launches two new webcams in India: Details

Mumbai: BenQ has launched two new webcams – Ideacam S1 Pro and Ideacam S1 Plus- in the Indian markets. The new devices are aimed at professionals looking for high-quality video conferencing solutions. The BenQ Ideacam S1 Pro costs Rs 19,900 whereas the S1 Plus is priced at Rs 17,990. These can be purchased from the brand’s official website and Amazon.

The BenQ Ideacam S1 series is a dual-mode webcam. It is equipped with an 8MP Sony CMOS sensor with a maximum supported resolution of 3,264 x 2,488 pixels. The devices are capable of offering near 4K clarity and come with a built-in 4:3 aspect ratio for optimal desktop and object shooting.

The BenQ Ideacam S1 series comes with a 15x macro lens for capturing details. There is an integrated Ring Light for illuminating dark surfaces. The webcams offer four shooting modes including portrait, desk view, hand held, and macro. The devices feature integrated noise cancellation microphones.