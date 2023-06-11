Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,550. The same quantity of 22-carat gold cost Rs 55,500. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 74,500 per kilo.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 59,840 per 10 gram. In international market, gold price ended at $1,960 per ounce levels. Meanwhile, market experts claim that gold price may rise next week due to weakness in US dollar amid US Fed rate-pause buzz in upcoming FOMC meeting next week