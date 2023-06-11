Fire broke out at HDFC bank in Chhattisgarh

According to the sources on Sunday morning, a fire broke out inside a branch of a private sector bank in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, but no one was injured. An official said the fire broke out at the HDFC Bank branch in Patan block at 9 a.m. Two fire department cars were called into service to put out the fire, he said.

The fire destroyed furniture, technological equipment, and documents in the premises, according to Patan police station in-charge Rajkumar Lahre. According to him, the cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged. While the specific origin of the fire has yet to be confirmed, the official believes it was caused by a short circuit.