Fuel consumption in India hits record high in May

New Delhi: Consumption of petrol and diesel in India hit record high in May. Data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell ( PPAC) of the Union Petroleum Ministry has revealed this.

Diesel is the most consumed refined petroleum product in India. Diesel accounts for a little over 40% of all petroleum products consumed in India. It is followed by petrol, which has a share of around 17%. Other major petroleum products consumed in India include liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), naphtha, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), petroleum coke and bitumen, among others.

As per the data, consumption of diesel rose 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) and 5% month-on-month (MoM) to 8.22 million tonnes in May. Petrol consumption in May was 3.35 million tonnes, up 11% YoY and 16.4% MoM. The previous record for diesel consumption was in April and for petrol, it was in March.

The country’s overall petroleum product consumption, a proxy for crude oil demand, rose 9% YoY and 8% MoM in May to 20.03 million tonnes. But it was lower than the record level of 20.50 million tonnes in March this year.

India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil. India depends on imports to meet over 85% of its requirement. The country currently has a refining capacity of around 250 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).