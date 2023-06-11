Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI activation: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading mobile payment platform Google Pay will now support Aadhaar-based identification for UPI activation. G-Pay users can now set their UPI PIN without requiring a debit card. They can registere for UPI using Aadhaar through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

‘With the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow, Google Pay users will be able to set their UPI PIN without a debit card. As UPI scales to the next hundreds of millions of Indian users, this is expected to help many more users set up UPI IDs and enable them to make digital payments,’ GooglePay said in a statement.

For availing this, G-Pay users are required to select one of the offered options. They must have their bank account linked to their Aadhaar and their phone number registered with UIDAI in order to use UPI via Aadhaar.

‘A UPI Number is a bank-verified phone number identifier of your UPI ID. It allows you to receive money from users, regardless of the app they are on. You can create up to three UPI numbers for a UPI ID. This can be your phone number or any 8–10-digit numeric ID you choose,’ said GooglePay in a statement.

Also Read: Tourist attraction in UAE extends opening hours

Steps To Create A UPI Number:

1. Click your profile image in the top-right corner.

2. Click ‘Payment Methods,’ and then choose the bank account for which you want to generate a UPI number.

3. Select ‘Manage UPI Numbers’ from the menu.

4. Comply with the instructions displayed on the screen.