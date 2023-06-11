Government employees face severe punishment for criticizing government on social media.

The Kerala Government is taking a firm stance against government employees criticizing it on social media. The code of conduct for government officials is set to be amended, with a focus on punishing those who express criticism of the government in the virtual realm.

Chief Secretary V P Joy has submitted recommendations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, proposing amendments to the existing norms, including cyber laws. This step has been prompted by a recent surge in hostile activities by government employees on social media.

Recognizing the need to adapt the code of conduct to current circumstances, the government has decided to revise the laws in response to the growing trend of employees criticizing the government on social media. The current code of conduct, established in 1968, does not encompass cyber laws.

It has been observed that government employees who criticize the government on social media often evade punishment by exploiting legal loopholes. The Department of Administrative Reforms submitted the amendment proposal, which has been approved and handed over to the Chief Minister by the Chief Secretary.

If approved by the Chief Minister, the matter will be discussed by the Cabinet and subsequently forwarded to the Subject Committee of the Assembly. If the amendment is passed, the government will have the authority to take disciplinary actions, including dismissal from service, against employees.

The revised code of conduct will explicitly state that any negative writings about the government on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will be considered a violation of the code.