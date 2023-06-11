Guwahati Refinery accident; 1 dead, one severely injured

An accident at the Guwahati Refinery resulted in the death of one labourer and the critical injury of another, an official reported on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday at a refinery construction site in the city’s Noonmati neighbourhood, the official continued.

Both were working on shoring when land piles started to fall on them, burying them. ‘The duo was taken to a multi-specialty hospital in the city,’ the refinery said in a statement.

‘While Abdul Karim succumbed to his injuries, Abdul Malik is undergoing treatment,’ the statement said.

‘Guwahati Refinery management has constituted a high-powered committee for investigating the incident. Meanwhile, action has been initiated by the refinery to support the bereaved family,’ the company said.