IMD predicts monsoon will arrive in West Bengal in 24 hours, providing relief from heat

In the next 24 hours, the monsoon is expected to arrive in West Bengal, providing relief from the state’s oppressive heat. The northern West Bengal regions are expected to experience heavy rain during the next days, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. South Bengal may experience isolated rain as well.

The state’s temperature is expected to decline over the next few days, which will push the heat wave out of Kolkata and other south Bengali cities. The temperature in the regions of north Bengal could decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the course of the next three days, according to the meteorological agency.

According to the weather office, Sunday itself could see the beginning of heavy rainfall in the Cooch Behar and Alipurduar 1 districts. However, according to the weather service, south Bengal may have to wait a little longer for a new monsoon. On Monday, though, sporadic rain is anticipated in the south of Bengal. Additionally, south Bengal’s temperature is forecast to dip by 2 to 3 degrees.

Two days after it reached Kerala on June 8, the warning for the monsoon in Bengal arrived. On June 9, the IMD issued yellow alerts for five districts on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for eight districts in the state. Over the next five days, these districts are likely to have heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Sunday that the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy had intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea and was likely to cross the Saurashtra-Kutch and adjacent Pakistani coasts as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)’ around the afternoon of June 15.