Indigo flight from Chennai safely returned to Delhi following snag in engine

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Sunday that a Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi within an hour of takeoff on Saturday night due to an engine issue. According to the DGCA, “an IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of takeoff on Saturday night due to an engine snag.” Indigo Airlines stated that the plane landed safely and is currently undergoing inspections.

Meanwhile, another aircraft was supplied to transport the passengers to Chennai. “Due to a technical issue, IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin.” DCGA stated. The plane landed safely and is currently being inspected. For the passengers’ safety, a backup aircraft was supplied.