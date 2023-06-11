 Karnataka announces free bus travel ‘Shakti’ scheme for women

From Sunday, the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Hubballi, will inaugurate the Shakti initiative, which will provide free transport for women in state buses. On Sunday, the system will be rolled out across the state. The NWKRTC has completed the required preparations to implement this project in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada. To take advantage of the incentive, women must apply for a Shakti smart card on the SevaSindhu portal within three months of the scheme’s launch. Women can now display their identity cards, such as their voter ID, Aadhar card, driving licence or other ID cards issued by the Indian or state governments. This will allow them to take advantage of free bus transportation.

Conductors will also issue zero tickets to ladies for free transit. Women must obtain this ticket in order to travel freely and must adhere to all of the government’s requirements, according to Bharat S, MD, NWKRTC.He stated that all electronic ticket machines had been renovated and adjusted, and that sufficient training had been provided to all officials and staff in order to successfully implement this programme.