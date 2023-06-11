Know how to make a normal TV a Smart TV in 20 seconds without spending money

Mumbai: People using normal TV can convert it into a Smart TV without spending any money. The whole process of converting a normal TV to a Smart TV will take only 20 seconds.

There is no need to spend money to buy devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick or any other stick or use a smart setup box like JioFiber’s smart set-top box or Tata Play Binge+ set-top box. The only thing needed is an HDMI cable and a laptop that has a port for this.

Steps to follow:

Connect your laptop with the TV using the HDMI cable. Attach one side of the cable to the TV’s HDMI port and the other side to the laptop.

After this, use the TV’s remote to switch to HDMI in the inputs section. Every remote has an input button.

The laptop’s screen will appear on the TV and you can then stream any video on it. You obviously won’t be able to control the TV from a remote as you can do that using your laptop. For example, if you want to watch Netflix, just open it on laptop, select a video, and make it full screen.