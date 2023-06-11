Local train derailed at Kharagpur station in West Bengal

According to a South Eastern Railway official, a coach of the Medinipur-Howrah local train derailed at the Kharagpur station in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night. They reported the accident happened approximately 9 p.m. on the way to Howrah, and there was no one on the coach.

According to them, the accident halted route services for almost 30 minutes. Services resumed in the sector when the sixth carriage from the engine was lifted onto the line. The disaster occurred approximately 140 kilometres from the Bahanagar Bazar railway station, where a triple-train collision on June 2 killed 288 people