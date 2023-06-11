 Local train derailed in Tiruvallur Chennai

According to Southern Railway officials, a wheel of a local train going for Tiruvallur derailed on Sunday. The wheel of a local train departing from Chennai Central Railway Station derailed near the Basin Bridge junction. They said the wheel belonged to the last coach of the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU). Fortunately, no one was hurt in the train wheel derailment, according to officials. They also stated that the impacted coach had been removed and that restoration work was underway.

According to authorities, two wheels of the Jan Shatabdi Express, which left Chennai Central, derailed near the Basin Bridge workshop. In a separate incident, the wheel of the last coach of the Midnapore-Howrah local train derailed on Sunday at Kharagpur yard. There were no injuries reported at the scene of the incident. After railway officials arrived at the scene, all passengers were safely removed from the train.