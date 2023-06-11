Low-intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh at 6.34 am on Sunday. As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km. There is no reports of any casualties or damage to property .

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit East Garo Hills of Meghalaya at around 11.23 pm. According NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Arunachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake on June 9 too. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read: Indigo flight from Chennai safely returned to Delhi following snag in engine

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.