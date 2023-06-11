Man arrested for allegedly pressuring a person to convert into Islam

Police said on Saturday that a man was arrested in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area for allegedly forcing a person to convert into Islam. According to a senior police officer, a complaint was received from one Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, saying that one Mohammad Kalim, currently living in Matia Mahal and originally from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was appealing and pressing him to convert to Islam.

Following a preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the Chandni Mahal police station under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Kalim was detained and taken to court, where he was sentenced to judicial custody, according to the officer, who also stated that the accused holds a B.Tech in computer science. According to the Delhi BJP, a youth was converted at the Turkman Gate Ranbasera neighbourhood, and many others are being pressured to convert.