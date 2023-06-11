Natarajan Unveils Personal Cricket Stadium, Aims to Make Sporting Dreams Come True

Indian left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has exciting news to share with cricket fans. He recently took to Twitter to announce the much-anticipated opening of his very own cricket stadium, named the Natarajan Cricket Ground. Located in his hometown of Chinnappampatti, in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, the stadium is set to open its doors on June 23, 2023.

The inaugural event promises to be a star-studded affair, with renowned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Joining him will be esteemed guests such as Kasi Viswanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, and popular filmstar Yogi Babu.

Expressing his joy, Natarajan tweeted, “Extremely delighted to announce the opening of my dream-come-true project ‘Natarajan Cricket Ground’ on June 23, 2023, at Chinnappampatti, Salem district.” This milestone holds great significance for the fast bowler, who hails from the village of Chinnappampatti and has faced numerous challenges on his journey to success.

Having already represented India in a Test match, two One-Day Internationals, and four T20 Internationals, Natarajan’s skills on the field are well-recognized. He has also been a valuable asset to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League, showcasing his talent on the grand stage. Additionally, Natarajan actively participates in the Tamil Premier League, where he represents Ballsy Trichy.

With the opening of the Natarajan Cricket Ground, the talented bowler aims to create a platform for aspiring cricketers and provide them with opportunities to pursue their dreams. This remarkable endeavor not only symbolizes his personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration to budding players across the region. The cricketing community eagerly awaits the inaugural day, looking forward to witnessing the birth of a new cricketing hub in Chinnappampatti.