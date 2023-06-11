OnePlus launches Nord N30 5G: Details

Mumbai: OnePlus launched the Nord N30 5G in the United States. The new smartphone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The smartphone is priced at $299.99. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available in a single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant . It comes in the Chromatic Grey colour.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is coupled with 8GB of RAM. It provides 128GB of internal storage and can be expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device runs on Android 13 operating system with OnePlus’ customized OxygenOS 13 layer on top.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G features a triple rear camera setup-a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The device is backed by 5000 mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.