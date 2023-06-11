Ponting believes Gill’s dismissal will leave India unconvinced: “Not out,” they’ll say.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting shares his thoughts on the controversial dismissal of Shubman Gill during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ponting believes that the catch taken by Cameron Green will spark extensive debates, with differing opinions in India and Australia. Gill was given out by TV umpire Richard Kettleborough just before tea on the penultimate day of the match. The catch made by Green at gully appeared debatable, as it was unclear whether he had complete control of the ball before it touched the ground.

Ponting, after reviewing the replays, acknowledged that some part of the ball may have touched the ground. However, he explained that the umpire’s interpretation was that as long as the fielder had complete control before the ball hit the ground, the batsman should be given out. Ponting expects there to be more discussion in India than in Australia, with fans in India likely to believe it was not out, while those in Australia may think otherwise.

The decision made by Kettleborough follows the removal of the soft signal rule, which required on-field umpires to provide an initial ruling. Ponting believes that even without the soft signal, the third umpire would have upheld the decision, as there was no conclusive evidence to overturn it. He concludes by stating that, in his opinion, the correct decision was made in the end.