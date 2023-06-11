Vidya seeks HC anticipatory bail over fake experience certificate

Former SFI leader K Vidya, who stands accused of forging an experience certificate from Maharaja’s College for teaching job applications, has approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. In the bail application filed on Friday, Vidya maintains her innocence in the case.

The court has requested the state government to provide an explanation, and the bail application will be heard on Monday. Despite efforts by the police, Vidya remains at large. The cyber cell has been enlisted to assist in locating her, while the Agali police claim to have a clue about her whereabouts. Agali police are closely monitoring the movements of the accused.

Vidya has been charged under non-bailable sections based on complaints from the principals of Attappadi Government College, Palakkad, and Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram, Kasaragod. Additionally, the Ernakulam Central police have filed a similar case against Vidya following a complaint from Maharaja’s College.

A search was conducted at Vidya’s residence in Thrikaripur, Kasaragod, by Neeleswaram and Agali police on Saturday, but the house was found locked. However, the police gathered some information from the neighbors.