11-year old boy killed in suspected stray dog attack in Kannur

Kannur: An eleven-year-old boy was found dead in a suspected case of a stray dog attack in Muzhappilangad town in the district, police said. According to the Edakkad police, the boy, Nihal, went out of his house on Sunday evening and when he did not return, the family and the locals started searching for him.

After searching for some time in the area, the boy’s body was found around 8 pm in Muzhappilangad town, a police officer said. “The child’s body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite,” the officer said. “He was unconscious and rushed to a hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead,” the officer added. The body has been shifted to the mortuary, he said. Police have started further investigations.

Last year, a minor (12) died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kottayam. Following a series of stray dog attacks, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the menace of stray dogs cannot be solved by killing the dogs and added that to overcome the issue a scientific solution must be sought.

In the last couple of years, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in similar dog attack incidents, even causing the victims’ deaths. In May this year alone, a 9-year-old girl child playing outside her house in Meerut city was killed by a pit bull. While in March, two siblings, aged seven and five years, were killed within two days allegedly by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.