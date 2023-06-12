Active covid cases decreased to 2,350

According to Union health ministry data published on Monday, India has registered 92 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has reduced to 2,350.The death toll has maintained at 5,31,891, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.The country reported 74 cases in a single day on February 14.The total number of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,880), with active cases accounting for 0.01 percent of total infections, according to the report.According to the health ministry’s website, the national Covid recovery rate is 98.81 percent.

The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,58,639, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent, according to the report.So far, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccination have been delivered in the country, according to the ministry’s website.