Amazon plane crash: Mother survives 4 days, children find shelter in tree trunks

Four Indigenous children, who survived for 40 days in the Amazon jungle following a plane crash, are now recovering in a Colombian military hospital. The kids, aged 13, 9, 4, and 11 months, are expected to stay in the hospital for two weeks while receiving treatment. Family members report that the children are already speaking and eager to do more than rest in their hospital beds.

The oldest child, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, shared with his father that their mother survived for about four days after the crash, likely urging them to leave the wreckage and seek survival. According to the children’s uncle, Fidencio Valencia, they took shelter in tree trunks to protect themselves from snakes, animals, and mosquitoes in the treacherous jungle.

The children’s resilience and survival skills have captivated the country, emphasizing the collaboration between the military and Indigenous communities in their rescue efforts.