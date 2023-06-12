Dubai announces new 10km hiking track

Dubai: Dubai Municipality (DM) has opened a new hiking track. The 10km long hiking trail is opened in Mushrif Park.

This is the first-of-its-kind path in Dubai. It features multiple tracks suitable for beginners and professionals. It includes an 8.3 km yellow recreational and easy-to-follow trail and a 1.4 km orange sports path designed to provide a safe and secure environment for hikers to practice their hobby. The trail will include several features like various sculptures, wooden stairways and bridges, slopes and rest areas.

Also Read: Astronomical dates for Arafat day, Eid Al Adha announced

The trail will open to the public starting on June 20 and will be available for free. Entry to Mushrif Park is charged at Dh10 per car and Dh3 per person.