Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained 7 against the US dollar on Monday. The easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.45 against the US dollar. During trading, it then rose to 82.40, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.47 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 103.62. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 308.97 crore.