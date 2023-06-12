Gulf country announces new entry visa categories

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to introduce new entry visa categories. Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the First Deputy Prime Minister, has announced this.

The new entry visa category will be specifically for individuals who participate in sports, cultural, or social activities. The General Directorate of Residence Affairs will issue the visa upon receiving a request from a recognized sports club, cultural institution, or accredited social body or association in the country. The issuance of the visa will be subject to the regulations established by the General Directorate of Residence Affairs.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

This visa will grant temporary residency for duration of 3 months. It can be renewed for a period of up to 1 year from the date of entry, provided the necessary conditions are met.