Karnataka Introduces ‘Shakti’ Scheme: Free Bus Travel for Women

Starting from Sunday, women in Karnataka can now travel for free on government buses under the ‘Shakti’ scheme, fulfilling one of the ruling Congress party’s five poll promises. This initiative aims to benefit over 41.8 lakh women passengers daily, with an annual cost of Rs 4,051.56 crore to the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme at the Vidhana Soudha, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. District ministers across the state also launched the scheme in their respective areas.

To avail the benefits, women can apply for the Shakti Smart Card through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ government portal. Until the smart cards are issued, free bus travel can be obtained by presenting a valid photo identity card issued by the Government of India, Government of Karnataka, or government-owned offices, and obtaining a ‘zero value ticket.’

This scheme is open to all women, including girl students, without any discrimination based on caste or religion. It also includes gender minorities. The free travel service can be utilized in city transport, ordinary, and express buses operated by the four state-owned Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC), totaling 18,609 buses. Buses included in the scheme have been marked with “Free travel for women” stickers. However, luxury and inter-state buses are not covered.

There is an exemption for passengers traveling from one district to another within Karnataka in RTC buses. They will not be charged if they cross the state border, but this exception only applies to a distance of up to 20 kilometers. The government has also instructed the Road Transport Corporations to reserve 50 percent of the seats on their buses for men.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the ‘Shakti’ scheme is the first among five guarantees promised by the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections. The other guarantees, which will be implemented according to the announced timeline, include 200 units of free power for all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of free rice for every member of below-poverty-line households (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders in the age group of 18-25 (Yuva Nidhi).