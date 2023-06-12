Kerala style Palappam recipe

Palappam is a popular South Indian dish made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Here is a recipe that you can follow to make palappam:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of raw rice

– 1/2 cup of grated coconut

– 1/2 cup of cooked rice

– 1/4 tsp of yeast

– Salt to taste

– 1 tsp of sugar

Instructions:

1. Soak the raw rice in water for about 4-5 hours.

2. Grind the soaked rice along with grated coconut, cooked rice, and a little water to make a smooth batter.

3. Transfer the batter to a large bowl and add salt to taste.

4. Dissolve yeast and sugar in a little warm water and add it to the batter. Mix well.

5. Cover the bowl with a lid and let it ferment for about 6-8 hours or overnight.

6. Once the batter has fermented, add coconut milk to the batter and mix well.

7. Heat an appam pan and add a ladleful of batter to the pan.

8. Swirl the pan to spread the batter evenly.

9. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for about 2-3 minutes on medium heat until the edges turn golden brown.

10. Serve hot with any curry of your choice.