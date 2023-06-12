Makers announces advance booking of “Adipurush”

The developers of “Adipurush” announced on Sunday that advance booking is now open. The big-budget film adaption of “Ramayana,” “Adipurush,” stars Prabhas. On June 16, the multilingual period saga will be released in 3D around the world.

T-Series, the production company behind the next film, announced the advance booking information on its official Twitter page” The wait is finally over!” Prepare to go on a cinematic trip unlike any other! Advance reservations are now available! Purchase your tickets here: https://bookmy.show/Adipurush https://m.paytm.me/adipurush. #Adipurush opens in theatres globally on June 16th,” the production company said in a tweet.

“Adipurush” is directed by Om Raut and stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan. The film will make its international premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in 2023.