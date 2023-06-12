Metei community appeal for peace in strife-torn Manipur

The Metei community of Tripura has called for peace in strife-torn Manipur and has spoken out against any attempt to divide the state along ethnic lines. The Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society and the All Tripura Meitei Community asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to bring peace to the state.

We have been concerned about developments in Manipur since May 3. We strongly oppose any attempt to divide the state along ethnic lines. For its overall development, peace must prevail, Dipak Kumar Singh, a representative of the Pothiba Welfare and Cultural Society, said on Monday.

On Sunday, the two organisations held a candlelight vigil in Agartala. Manipur students from various colleges in Agartala also participated in the programme. At least 100 people were killed and 310 more were injured in the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur a month ago.