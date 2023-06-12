Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup wed in a joyous celebration, sealing their love

Actress Naomi Watts and actor Billy Crudup have tied the knot in an exciting development. According to People magazine, the 54-year-old star of ‘King Kong’ confirmed their marriage through an Instagram post. In the photo, Watts, wearing a beautiful white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who looked dashing in a sleek navy suit.

The caption simply read “Hitched”. Prior to the announcement, pictures of Watts in her stunning Oscar de la Renta dress had surfaced, showcasing her holding flowers and wearing a gold wedding band. Crudup was also seen wearing a ring on his finger and sporting the same navy suit seen in Watts’ Instagram snap.