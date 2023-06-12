New regulations issued by the National Medical Commission

According to the National Medical Commission’s new criteria, students seeking MBBS must complete the degree within nine years after admission, with only four attempts to pass the first year. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has said in the newly issued Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, or GMER-23, that there will be a standard counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical schools in the country based on the NEET-UG merit list.

Under no circumstances shall a student be permitted to take more than four attempts for first year (MBBS), and no student shall be permitted to continue undergraduate medical course after nine years from the date of admission into the course, the NMC stated in a gazette announcement on June 2. The student admitted to a Graduate Medical Education Programme is not considered to have graduated until he has completed his rotating medical internship in accordance with the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations, 2021.

Without prejudice to anything stated in the present regulations or other NMC regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG, according to the gazette. Counselling will be totally based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, with the exception that common counselling may have as many rounds as necessary, it noted.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) should publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 shall carry out the counselling in accordance with the guidelines. The government will nominate a designated authority for counselling, as well as determine and notify its agency and process for all undergraduate seats. According to the regulations, no medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) programme in violation of these restrictions.