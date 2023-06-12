Petrol and diesel prices increased in Punjab by 92 paise and 88 paise per litre

Following the state government’s upward revision of value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline, petrol and diesel prices in Punjab jumped by 92 paise and 88 paise per litre, respectively, prompting a harsh reaction from opposition parties. The opposition parties called the AAP government’s move to raise fuel prices “anti-people,” saying it will place an additional hardship on the common man and farmers.

