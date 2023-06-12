Priyanka Gandhi to start campaign with Jabalpur rally

According to a party leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the Congress’ campaign for the year-end Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections from Jabalpur on Monday after praying on the banks of the Narmada river. Jabalpur is located in the state’s Mahakoshal region, which has a substantial tribal voter population. The Congress won 11 of the 13 Scheduled Tribe reserved seats in the eight-district division in the 2018 Assembly elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party taking the other two.

Priyanka ji will launch the party’s campaign and Sankalp 2023 at around 11.15 a.m. by addressing a public meeting at Shahid Smarak. She will arrive in Jabalpur at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Gwarighat to pray to the Narmada River, Jabalpur mayor and Congress city chief Jagat Bahadur Singh previously told PTI. She will garland a statue of Rani Durgavati, who died as a martyr resisting the Mughals, on her way to the gathering, which would be attended by at least two lakh people, he said. People in the Mahakoshal area or Jabalpur division, which includes eight districts, feel ignored by the BJP. We fared well in the area last time. This time, we’re going to sweep the polls, he declared.