Sony unveils HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony has unveiled HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar in the Indian market. The Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar is priced at Rs 42,990 in India and is available for purchase from June 9 on Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC portal, select electronic stores, and popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The new soundbar is equipped with a 5.1.1 channel configuration. It uses audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to deliver a cinematic surround sound experience. The new soundbar is compatible with the newly launched Home Entertainment Connect app. The Home Entertainment Connect (HEC) application allows users to access and adjust various settings of the soundbar from their smartphones. The app provides complete control over volume, sound fields, and more.

The soundbar features a dedicated center speaker which incorporates an up-mixer, contributing to the three-dimensional surround sound effect. Sony has integrated its X-Balanced speaker unit into the soundbar. Sony offers an optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3) and wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S) that can be paired with the soundbar.