Soundararajan of Telangana advises pregnant woman to recite Sunderkand, read Ramayana

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the governor of Telangana, suggested on Sunday that pregnant women start reciting the “Sunderkand” and reading epics like the Ramayana to protect the mental and physical health of their unborn children.

These comments were given by Soundararajan, who is not only the governor but also a gynaecologist and foetal therapist, at the launch of the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme, which was sponsored by an RSS-affiliated organisation.

According to the information, the doctors affiliated with the organization’s ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme, which was started by Samvardhinee Nyas, give expectant mothers a combination of ‘scientific and traditional’ prescriptions in order to have babies who are expected to grow up to be ‘sanskari and deshbhakt’ (culturally rooted and patriotic).

Rashtra Sevika Sangh, a women’s group connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), includes Samvardhinee Nyas.

Sources claim that the doctors’ recommendations include things like reading religious books like the Bhagavad Gita, reciting Sanskrit mantras, and engaging in yoga. From conception to birth and even into the infant’s second year, it is intended to be followed. The programme also provides advice to the expectant moms’ families.

During the virtual launch ceremony, Soundararajan praised Samvardhinee Nyas’ efforts in creating the ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme and expressed her confidence that this ‘scientific and holistic approach’ to pregnancy will produce fruitful outcomes.

She said, ‘In villages, we have seen expectant mothers reading Ramayana, Mahabharata and other epics as well as good stories. Particularly in Tamil Nadu, there is a belief that pregnant ladies should learn Sunderkandam of Kamba Ramayana.’